The Bavarian team is not going through its best moment. This weekend they will face a Freiburg team that has one of the worst streaks of the twenty teams in the Bundesliga. Team duel in low hours. We leave you with all the preview of the clash between these two titans of German football:
City: Freiburg, Germany
Stadium: Stade Europa-Park
Date: Friday March 1
Schedule: 8:30 p.m. in Spain, 4:30 p.m. in Argentina, 1:30 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
Movistar+
Star+
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Augsburg
|
2-1D
|
Bundesliga
|
Lens
|
3-2V
|
UEL
|
Eintracht
|
3-3
|
Bundesliga
|
Lens
|
0-0
|
UEL
|
BVB
|
3-0 D
|
Bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
RB Leipzig
|
2-1V
|
Bundesliga
|
Bochum
|
3-2D
|
Bundesliga
|
lazio
|
1-0 D
|
UCL
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
3-0 D
|
Bundesliga
|
B. Mönchengladbach
|
3-1V
|
Bundesliga
Freiburg: Kübler, Lienhart, Keitel, Schmidt, Kyereh, Rosenfelder may not be available for the duel.
Bayern Munich: Sarr, Mazraoui, Alphonso Davies, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Marusic, Aseko-Nkili, Serge Gnabry, Laimer, Buchmann and Coman due to injury and Dayot Upamecano due to suspension.
Freiburg: Atubolu, Ginter, Höfler, Gulde. Günter, Doan, Eggestein, Röhl, Grifo, Höler and Gregoritsch
Bayern Munich: Neuer, Raphaël Guerreiro, Eric Dier, De Ligt, Boey; Müller, Kimmich, Goretzka, Musiala, Leroy Sané; kane
Freiburg 0-2 Bayern
