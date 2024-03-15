Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg will meet next Sunday. Xabi Alonso's team leads the Bundesliga with an undefeated 67 points (21 wins in 25 games) and is now 10 ahead of the powerful Bayern Munich, its immediate pursuer. The German competition is practically finished for those from Leverkusen. We leave you with all the information available about the match.
Match information Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen
Date: Sunday March 17
City: Freiburg, Germany
Stadium: Stade Europa-Park
Schedule: 15:30 in Spain, 11:30 in Argentina, 08:30 in Mexico
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
How can you watch Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen on television in Spain?
Movistar+
How can you watch Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen on television in Mexico?
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
West Ham
|
3-2V
|
Europa League
|
Bochum
|
1-2V
|
Bundesliga
|
West Ham
|
1-0V
|
Europa League
|
Bayern Munich
|
2-2
|
Bundesliga
|
Augsburg
|
2-1D
|
Bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Qarabag
|
UEL
|
Wolfsburg
|
2-0V
|
Bundesliga
|
Qarabag
|
2-2
|
UEL
|
Cologne
|
0-2V
|
Bundesliga
|
Mainz
|
2-1V
|
Bundesliga
Freiburg: Kyereh, Rosenfelder, Schmidt, Lienhart, Weisshaupt and Makengo. Eggestein will not be available due to suspension.
Bayer Leverkusen: Arthur Augusto and Victor Boniface are injured, and Frimpong is suspended.
Freiburg: Riemann, Oermann, Schlotterbeck, Ordets, Bernardo, Stöger, Masovic, Losilla, Förster, Broschinski and Asano
Bayer Leverkusen: Hrádecký, Hincapié, Tah, Kossounou, Grimaldo, Xhaka, Palacios, Tella, Wirtz, Hofmann and Patrik Schick.
Freiburg 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen
