The Würzburger Kickers are strengthening themselves for the new football year with a new striker. On Saturday evening, the second division announced the commitment of Marvin Pieringer. The 21-year-old clippers was from Sc freiburg borrowed.
Pieringer scored 12 goals in 14 regional league games at the Breisgau team. Now Würzburg wants to see whether the 1.89-meter tall footballer can also call up such performances in the professional field. “Marvin is our absolute dream player, whom several second division teams have tried to find. We are happy and proud that he has chosen us,” said Würzburg’s sports director Sebastian Schuppan about the transfer.
According to the Freiburg team, Pieringer’s contract with the Bundesliga club was also extended. Freiburg’s sports director Klemens Hartenbach explained the motivation for the loan deal as follows: “Since we are planning with Marvin for a longer period of time, we have come to the conclusion that we want to give him the opportunity to play in the second division and at the same time be offensive in the U23 Seeing that we are so well positioned that we can continue to be as successful as possible here too. “
Leave a Reply