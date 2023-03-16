Juve in Freiburg for the return of the round of 16 of the Europa League, with Di Maria and Chiesa destined to start from the bench. “We will hardly have Di Maria and Chiesa available from the first minute because we recovered them this morning. We think they are available for the current match”, said the Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri on the eve of the match in Germany.

Juve restarts from the 1-0 victory obtained at home in the first leg. “Playing with Vlahovic and Kean is a possible solution. I have to evaluate Di Maria and Chiesa’s conditions and then I’ll make a decision for tomorrow,” says the coach, assuming the offensive set-up. Spotlight on Dusan Vlahovic: the Serbian has shown signs of reawakening against Sampdoria but continues to remain dry. He also missed a penalty against the blucerchiati. “Obviously Vlahovic is disappointed because he couldn’t score but I see him in shape, he’s fine and I think the goal will come soon”, says Allegri, who is also studying solutions for the defence: “We are evaluating the possibility of having De Sciglio in the three defenders both from the start and during the game”.

The path in the league is conditioned by the 15-point penalty and the Europa League seems to be the main objective in a complicated season. “Let’s take it one step at a time. Let’s think about getting through and the match against Inter. Going forward in the Europa League, I always say, serves to fill up the calendar, so we train less, play more and have fun”. In Europe, Italy is achieving excellent results in the Champions League. “I think we need to be balanced in the analyses. I’m happy if the Italian teams continue in Europe, this is a good sign, but we mustn’t ignore the problems in our league either.”