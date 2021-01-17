SC Freiburg knew how to take advantage of this. After a corner that Alphonso Davies caused quite unhappily, Joker Nils Petersen (who else ?!) netted with his first ball contact and equalized for the Breisgauer. Petersen knew how to reward the network accordingly.

And yet in the end FC Bayern cheered again. The strong Thomas Müller scored the golden goal after preparatory work by Leroy Sane. However, Sane was initially in the field of vision of Freiburg keeper Müller – a controversial goal. Overall, the referee team got their fat back on the net. In contrast to the hosts, Freiburg’s luck was not so good: Nils Petersen only hit the crossbar in stoppage time, it stayed with a narrow Munich victory.

Flick will have reasons. I cannot understand why Hernandez is not playing again. But Alaba. #FCBSCF – Christian (@texterstexte) January 17, 2021

How much can you run against in Munich away from home? SC Freiburg: Yes. #FCBSCF – 9 and a half (@ 9 and a half) January 17, 2021

DFB rules manual, chapter penalty: “If a player brings the attacking player down, a penalty must be decided. Except for Lewandowski. ” #FCBSCF – Christian (@texterstexte) January 17, 2021

Petersen, how much legend can you be? ❤️❤️ #FCBSCF – Jens Wohlgemuth (@Jens_Wohlgemuth) January 17, 2021

Bayern should if possible return to the early deficit tactic #FCBSCF – Lukas Hörster (@Hoerstenwriter) January 17, 2021

When was the last time we conceded 25 goals in the first half of the season? #FCBSCF – Petra (@ Sunnylein80) January 17, 2021

Would the #BVB The coach would be counted as delivering the same as Bayern today.#FCBSCF – Gelix (@ Success trainer9) January 17, 2021

#Seals had a completely different level with a completely different work ethic than # Sané. So far, a foreign body in the Bayern game. #FCBSCF – SimplyTheBest (@ spiekerJ1) January 17, 2021

Sané reminds me in many moments of Coman 1-2 years ago. Everything you need is there, but too many wrong or not consistently completed decisions near the penalty area. This is not something that cannot be fixed. #FCBSCF – Steffen Meyer (@DerBayernBlog) January 17, 2021

This pass from Müller is not only extremely smart, but also technically absolutely world class. Very difficult to pass the ball on out of body orientation like this. #FCBSCF – Alex (@AlexAlxalix) January 17, 2021

Kimmich goes out, Tolisso comes in.

Hansi Flick wants to make the match even more exciting.#FCBSCF – Luca Blazedouble2 # TRIPLE20 (@ blazedouble2) January 17, 2021

It’s all messing around with Bayern.#FCBSCF – Sepp Tämber ™ (@ 9zehn100_8und70) January 17, 2021

How Flick deals with Roca is just sad.#FCBSCF – Olski9x (@ Olski9x) January 17, 2021

There were times when Bayern played the last few minutes boringly. They’re missing somehow .. #FCBSCF – Pascal S. (@Palleamo) January 17, 2021

Every Bayern game these days is hard work. The question remains: how long will this work? Especially in the Champions League, as well as in the hot phase of the season. The burden does not decrease. There is hardly any rotation because otherwise games will be very close. #FCBSCF – Florian Hellmuth (@ chieff89) January 17, 2021