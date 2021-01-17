FC Bayern has made up a lot of meters on the competition. On Sunday, the record champions narrowly prevailed 2-1 against SC Freiburg, but (once again) didn’t exactly cover themselves with fame. Robert Lewandowski set a new Bundesliga record.
Once again it was the Pole who made the difference. With his 21st goal of the season Lewandowski scored an early 1-0 for the hosts – on the 16th matchday! Lewa broke an all-time record for Gerd Müller: never before has a Bundesliga player had so many goals under his belt after 16 match days.
Apart from that, however, the record champions didn’t have much to report positive. On the contrary: Serge Gnabry had to be replaced with thigh problems. This was not good for Bayern’s game; Once again, the triple winner presented himself nervous and not dominant.
SC Freiburg knew how to take advantage of this. After a corner that Alphonso Davies caused quite unhappily, Joker Nils Petersen (who else ?!) netted with his first ball contact and equalized for the Breisgauer. Petersen knew how to reward the network accordingly.
And yet in the end FC Bayern cheered again. The strong Thomas Müller scored the golden goal after preparatory work by Leroy Sane. However, Sane was initially in the field of vision of Freiburg keeper Müller – a controversial goal. Overall, the referee team got their fat back on the net. In contrast to the hosts, Freiburg’s luck was not so good: Nils Petersen only hit the crossbar in stoppage time, it stayed with a narrow Munich victory.
