Fantastically beautiful and anything but minimalist, SC Freiburg continued its winning streak in the Bundesliga. Led by the double scores Vincenzo Grifo and Ritsu Doan, the team of coach Julian Schuster won 5-0 (2-0) against SV Werder Bremen. It was the fourth Freiburg success one after the other – each without conceding a goal. Previously, they had cheered three 1-0 wins in series. While the high-home Breisgauer advanced to a Champions League-Platz at the start of the 23rd match day and could continue to dream of returning to the European Cup, the guests had to accept the next damper due to the third defeat. Kiliann Sildillia brought the SC before 34 700 spectators in the lead after a quarter of an hour by falling back. Grifo added at least as worth seeing after 33 minutes. The Bremen offered a appearance at eye level over long distances, but awarded André Silva to shorten the great opportunity (39.). After the change of sides, they also had to accept the 0: 3 by Grifo (57th) and two goals from Doan (76./90.+2)). Ole Werner with a view of the 0: 1 in front of a home backdrop at the beginning of October. Freiburg is very strong, disciplined and organized. “We have to counter the defensive,” said the 36-year-old.

Werder gets the great chance to shorten – but shoots the penalty

His plan was apparently to disturb the Freiburg in their building game. Werder exerted pressure and the hosts reacted with long balls, which were often too imprecise in the initial phase. But Bremen also drew attention to himself on the offensive. In a shot from Silva, SC keeper Noah Atubolu had to stretch enormously (8th). However, the green-whites made a striking number of ball losses. They also had problems with stability. In front, the Breisgauer went after a corner kick from Grifo. Werder did not defend the standard well and artistically completed Sildillia. On the other hand, Justin Njinmah, who stood in the starting eleven for Marvin Ducksch, missed the quick answer. Grifo wanted to be in no way inferior to his French teammate after a little more than half an hour and circulated a free kick around the wall. But there was no rest. On the contrary: Werder got the great opportunity to shorten. After considering the video images, referee Max Burda had decided on a penalty after a handball from Sildillia-but defused the atubolu against Silva. After the change of sides, both fan camps briefly supported the support due to an emergency doctor in the Freiburg Block. Immediately after the chants were resumed, Grifo followed. Doan later removed the last doubts about the twelfth win of the season of Freiburg. Because Werder also found no means in the final phase – despite some change and taking in striker Ducksch.