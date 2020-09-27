At the end of the second day of the Bundesliga match, SC Freiburg received VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday evening. After a lively game, the score was 1-1, with which the wolves can certainly live better than the hosts
Gates: 1: 0 Petersen (11th), 1: 1 Brekalo (42nd)
The Freiburg team brought new signing Santamaria for Jeong in comparison to the 3-2 in Stuttgart, otherwise coach Christian Streich trusted the victorious team from the first game of the season.
Compared to the game in the EL qualification during the week, the Wolves changed seven players in terms of load control – goalkeeper Casteels had to be replaced by Pervan at short notice due to knee problems.
In front of 3,200 spectators in the Black Forest Stadium, the home side left the ball to Wolfsburg at the beginning. The build-up game of the Freiburg was limited to long strokes from the back and the lurking on the second ball. Joao Victor and Ginczek were able to book the first deals for the wolves early.
Freiburg lurked on the counterattack and got the first chance from a corner kick after ten minutes through just such a counter-attack – and it was there! Grifo cut the corner on the first post, where Petersen skilfully headed against his own running direction.
Of course, nothing changed in the game played by the two opponents – Wolfsburg had the ball, Freiburg tried to add it with determined rapid attacks. As a result, the hosts were more present and after a free kick from Grifo, which Pervan parried well, Schmid had more opportunities in the first half hour. Wolfsburg just seemed a little too tired to hold back at this stage.
With the 1-1 draw it went into the break, but Freiburg could have led after the first half based on the chances.
Both teams came out of the locker room unchanged and took a little to get the momentum of the first half back up. Sallai left after a great solo from the penalty area in the 57th minute, but Pervan parried. Höler turned the ricochet, but was offside.
Five minutes later, Günter aimed just past the Wolfsburg case with a hard attempt from a distance. Shortly afterwards Santamaria only hit the inner post of the wolves, because Pervan was outstanding with his fingertips – Freiburg was close to the renewed lead.
Ten minutes later, Heintz, Santamaria, Petersen and again Santamaria had four good opportunities in quick succession, but the ball just wouldn’t go into the goal. Freiburg dominated this part of the game extremely, but missed the redemption. Shortly thereafter, this almost took revenge, but Otavio missed the pass to the substitute Weghorst in the Freiburg five-meter space after a counter attack and thus an almost sure goal.
Wolfsburg had withstood the pressure of the home side and now went for the winning goal themselves. But there was the greatest chance on the other side, when Höler ran up to Pervan after a bad pass from Weghorst, but the Wölfe keeper stood firm.
In the end, Freiburg in particular had to live with the 1-1 draw and were accused of not exploiting opportunities.
