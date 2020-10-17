Of the SV Werder Bremen had to go to on Saturday afternoon Sc freiburg compete. After a poor game, both teams parted with a 1: 1.
Gates: 1: 0 Lienhart (15th), 1: 1 Füllkrug (penalty kick / 25th)
The hosts got off to a strong start and took the lead after 15 minutes after a corner from Lienhart. The Bremen defense did not look good again.
Shortly afterwards, Schmid’s supposed 2-0 was withdrawn by the VAR, as it was an offside position. In return, Bittencourt was fouled in the Freiburg penalty area and Füllkrug equalized the game with a penalty.
Freiburg continued to set the tone until the break, but Bremen held up well – no more goals were scored in the first half.
In the second half Bremen came up better, but the Hanseatic League failed to take the lead. After that, the game flattened out and Freiburg was closer to victory again. Ultimately, the two teams separated with a 1: 1.
Leave a Reply