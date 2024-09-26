Roscosmos: Fregat booster block fueled for Ionosfera-M launch

At the Vostochny Cosmodrome, the Fregat booster block was filled with fuel components and compressed gases for the launch of the Ionosfera-M No. 1 and No. 2 satellites. This reports State Corporation Roscosmos.

After refueling, the booster block was transported from the refueling and neutralization station to the work site in the assembly and testing building.

Earlier, the state corporation reported that at Vostochny, refueling of the Fregat had begun for the launch of Ionosfera-M No. 1-2 and associated payload.

In November 2022, Deputy Director of the Department of Navigation Space Systems of Roscosmos Valery Zaichko claimed that Ionosfera-M No. 1-2 would be launched in 2023.

Four Ionosfera-M satellites, together with one Zond-M device, will be part of the Ionozond complex, designed to monitor space weather, in particular, to observe the ionosphere and the Sun.