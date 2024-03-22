Russia wants to reintegrate the Baltics and Poland into its empire, says Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström. NATO must defend itself against this.

Foreign Minister, Russian President Putin claims that NATO does not bring any benefits to Sweden and Finland, but only brings more Russian troops to the border. Are you worried?

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

Quite the opposite. Russia declared at the end of 2021 that Sweden and Finland would never be allowed to join NATO. Since then, Russia's president has suffered one strategic defeat after another. We are now members of NATO because we perceived a clear threat to our security and there was nothing he could do about it. But what I worry about is whether we all realize that we are now in a conflict with Russia that will last a long time. Russia is threatening the Baltic states and Poland and wants to reintegrate them into its lost empire. This new imperialism, which Putin represents and from which Ukraine suffers the most, is a great threat to all of us.