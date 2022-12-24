NEW YORK. The grip of the cold on the United States does not loosen. More than half of Americans are alert to freezing temperatures and high winds. Airports are in chaos with flight cancellations continuing. The winter storm has claimed at least 18 lives in recent days so far. Most of the fatalities occurred while driving on icy roads. From the south to the north of the United States, the cold leaves no respite. Atlanta, Georgia, and Tallahassee, Florida are experiencing the coldest Christmas Eve in their history. The same goes for Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, while in Chicago it will be the coldest since 1983. For Washington, it will be the second coldest Christmas Eve ever. In New York, on the other hand, it will be the coldest since 1906.



Winter storm with cyclone Elliot and record blizzard in the USA, warm Christmas in Europe: this is why the two continents have such different climates

In the storm’s death toll three people died in New York’s Erie County. Two people died in separate incidents Friday night when emergency medical personnel failed to reach their homes in time for medical emergencies, and a county spokesman confirmed to CNN a third storm-related death Saturday afternoon. The Wisconsin State Patrol reported a fatal crash on Thursday due to severe winter weather. Four more people died in weather-related car crashes in Ohio, three more in Kentucky and as many in storm-related traffic crashes in Kansas. Another person died in Kansas after his trailer skidded off an icy road and into a frozen creek.

The storm dubbed the “bomb cyclone” by the media, one of the fiercest in decades, has already forced the cancellation of more than 1,900 domestic flights today alone, according to tracking website Flightaware.com. The cancellations have left travelers stranded at airports including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Detroit and New York City hoping for a flight rebooking miracle. In hard-hit New York state, Governor Kathy Hochul has deployed the National Guard in Erie County and its main city, Buffalo, where authorities said 911 services had essentially collapsed in the face of extreme conditions. Ice on the roads has also forced the closure of some of the nation’s busiest transportation routes, including the cross-country Interstate 70, portions of which have been temporarily closed in Colorado and Kansas. More than 200 million Americans were affected by the weather alert yesterday as wind chills dropped temperatures as low as -48 degrees Celsius, according to the National Weather Service.

The electricity grid operator of 13 states is asking citizens to conserve energy and warns of possible blackouts. The organization claims to serve approximately 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia . “Conserving as much electricity as possible between 4 a.m. Dec. 24, 2022 and 10 a.m. Dec. 25, 2022 will help ensure adequate energy supplies,” PJM said and advised consumers to set thermostats lower than that. usually and to postpone the use of major appliances, such as stoves and dishwashers.

Frost wave also in Japan: 13 dead

A wave of frost hit northern Japan, killing 13 and over 80 injured and leaving more than 10,000 families without electricity. The meteorological agency has warned that up to 60 centimeters of snow could fall in the northern region and along the coasts of the Sea of ​​Japan, while disruptions have been recorded in the transport sector, both air and rail.