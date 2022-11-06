Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations: in Moscow at night and in the morning of November 7 there will be “freezing rain”

In Moscow, in the near future there will be a “freezing rain” – it can last until the morning. This is reported RIA News with reference to the capital’s Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“According to the forecasts of weather forecasters of Roshydromet, freezing rain is expected in places in Moscow in the next hour with preservation at night and morning hours on November 7,” the message says. Drivers are advised to avoid sudden maneuvers on the road.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that it was expected that a stable snow cover would form in Moscow and the region by the first days of December. Heavy snowfalls should not be expected in the first ten days of November, the forecaster added.