Freezing rain, fog and ice are expected in the Moscow region on Thursday. By message Ministry of Transport of the region, February 25, according to forecasters, is expected to minus 5 – 10 degrees below zero.

A warm atmospheric front will pass through the region, due to which the snowfall will turn into freezing rain, fog is expected by Thursday afternoon with a decrease in visibility to 100-500 meters. In addition, ice is possible in places on the roads.

The Ministry of Transport, due to worsening weather conditions, urged motorists to abandon, if possible, travel by private car and use public transport.

Earlier, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist of the Moscow and Moscow region meteorological office, said that the combination of severe frosts and precipitation this winter is associated with the onset of a new climatic era.