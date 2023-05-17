Freezing of accounts | Russia’s Zaharova: Finland has been warned “more than once”

Marija Zaharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, commented on the freezing of the Russian bank accounts of Finland’s embassies in Russia at her press conference in Moscow on Wednesday afternoon.

Russian spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova confirmed at his press conference in Moscow on Wednesday that Russia has frozen the Russian bank accounts of the Finnish Embassy in Moscow and the Consulate General in St. Petersburg.

Zaharova said it’s about retaliation. According to Zaharova, Russian missions in Finland can only use an account in one Finnish bank. In her introduction, Zaharova did not elaborate on the matter or which bank it was about.

“We have repeatedly raised the issue and asked Finland to lift the restrictions. We have also warned more than once that we will have to take countermeasures if the situation is not resolved. However, the Finnish authorities have not done anything to resolve the matter.”

Zakharova invoked the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations in his statement. He said that Finland’s approach to the matter concerning the Russian missions has not been constructive.

“It goes against the host country’s obligation to ensure the normal operation of the foreign mission,” he said, referring to the Vienna Convention.

Finland has also invoked the Vienna Convention when commenting on the freezing of its accounts in the direction of Russia. The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the freezing of the accounts of its missions in Russia on Wednesday, although they had already been frozen at the end of April.

“It’s amazing that when Finland began to comment on this situation, they completely forgot their own actions towards Russian diplomatic missions. How short the memory is.”

The Embassy of Finland, located on Kropotkinski Pereulok street in the center of Moscow, looked as calm as ever on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the embassy seemed as peaceful as ever when viewed from the outside on Kropotkinski Pereulok street. One employee came out of the gate around noon. As usual, the Russian police are patrolling in front of the embassy. Nothing out of the ordinary was noticeable.

Finnish diplomats have also not mentioned the freezing of accounts in their meetings with the Finnish media in May.

On Wednesday, HS asked for information about the situation from a few Finnish employees of the mission, but they all politely refuse to comment.

in Russia the cultural officer of the Moscow embassy who was responsible for the information related to the freezing of accounts Jussi Palmén told HS that the mission does not comment on the practical everyday issues or the content of the work in more detail.

“We cannot use our Russian bank accounts at the moment. We consider the matter serious and have been in contact with the Russian authorities.”

Palmén has informed the Russian media in the same way as the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Helsinki has informed the Finnish media.

In Russia, among others, the newspapers Kommersant, RBK, Moskovski Komsomolets and the news agency Ria Novosti have reported on the matter.

The work of Finnish embassies in Russia continues despite the freezing of accounts.