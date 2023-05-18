Thursday, May 18, 2023
Freezing of accounts | Russia has also frozen the accounts of Danish embassies

May 18, 2023
Foreign countries|Freezing of accounts

The Danes’ accounts have been frozen since last summer.

Finland in addition to the accounts, the accounts of the Danish embassies in Russia have also been frozen, reports news agency Reuters.

According to the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Danish accounts in Russia have been frozen since last summer. According to Danish authorities, the country’s embassy has made payments in cash, Reuters reports. Danes have not even been able to use bank cards due to the freezes.

“The embassy has for a long time paid employees salaries and paid bills in cash,” the Danish Foreign Ministry said.

