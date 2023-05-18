Freezing of accounts | Russia: Freezing the accounts of Finnish embassies is revenge – this is known about the situation

Russia froze the accounts of Finnish embassies in Russia already at the end of April. However, the matter only became public on Wednesday, when Russia said they were a “countermeasure”.

Finland received information about the freezing of the accounts as early as April 27, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been investigating the matter for a couple of weeks now.

However, the matter did not become public until Wednesday, May 17, when HS reported on it.

Later in the day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also organized a press conference on the matter.

Russia has frozen the bank accounts of two Finnish missions, the Finnish Embassy in Moscow and the Finnish Consulate General in St. Petersburg.

The representative offices cannot use their bank accounts in Russia, and the expenses of the representative offices, such as rent and bills, have been paid in a roundabout way, for example in cash.

Finland sent a note

At the press conference foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said that Finland has sent a note to Russia, but no official explanation has been received yet.

Haavisto said that the freezing of accounts seems like a tease, which may not have been thought through to the end.

Haavisto also said that he does not believe that the bullying is related to Finland’s NATO membership. Haavisto speculated that Russia’s actions might be a matter of some kind of frustration with the EU’s actions.

According to Haavisto’s information, other EU countries have also had similar problems with Russia. However, according to Haavisto, the restrictions concerning Finland seem to be among the strictest. Haavisto did not specify which other countries have encountered similar problems.

The Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday evening that the accounts of the Danish mission have also been frozen.

The operations of the Finnish mission in Russia will continue as normal.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland was told that it did not inform about the matter earlier, because the investigation of the situation was still in progress.

Communication planner at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Taneli Dobrowolski commented to HS that it was “a sensitive matter related to securing the operations of the missions”.

The employees of the mission in Russia did not want to reveal to HS in more detail what effects the embargo has had on their operations.

President: “Oversized measure”

Finland former ambassador to Russia Hannu Himanen however rate for HSthat freezing the flow of money may not threaten the operation of the mission, but it will make it “significantly” difficult.

Himanen also criticized Haavisto’s view that it was just teasing. According to Himanen, undermining diplomatic relations is a serious matter. According to Himanen, Russia is violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

He also disagreed with Haavisto’s claim that the monetary embargo has nothing to do with Finland’s NATO membership.

Also the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö commented that the freezing of the embassies’ bank accounts is an “excessive measure” that far exceeds the restrictions that have been placed on the money circulation of the Russian Embassy in Helsinki in Finland.

Director of the Alexander Institute Markku Kangaspuro commented on the act as very extraordinary. Kangaspuro saw Russia’s actions as a continuation of the takeover of Fortum and the invalidation of visas.

Russia: It’s about retaliation

Cash lock exceeded the news threshold also in Russia, where the issue was reported by, among others, the newspapers Kommersant, RBK, Moskovski Komsomolets and the news agency Ria Novosti.

In the afternoon, a spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova told a news conference in Moscow that it’s about countermeasures.

According to Zaharova, Russian missions in Finland can only use an account in one Finnish bank. According to Zaharova, Russia has repeatedly asked Finland to lift the restrictions.

Zaharova also referred to the Vienna Convention.

“It goes against the host country’s duty to ensure the normal operation of the foreign mission.”

Soon too The Russian Embassy in Finland published a press release on its own website. In the press release, the embassy explained in more detail the reasons for its response.

“We are only allowed to use one bank, Nordea, and making all transfers to the embassy’s account requires a lengthy approval process, which is additionally charged with a practically ‘denying’ fee of 5,000 euros, regardless of the amount of the transfer.”

According to the embassy, ​​the Finnish embassy in Moscow has been given the opportunity to use the Russian VTB bank in accordance with the principle of reciprocity.

Ex-ambassador: Actions are not consistent

from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland there was no further comment on Russia’s claims on Wednesday evening.

However, Finland’s former ambassador to Russia, Hannu Himanen, told HS that Russia’s actions towards Finland cannot be considered to be of a collective nature, as Finland has not targeted any actions towards the Russian mission by official decision.

According to Himanen, the Russian mission’s banking problems are the result of EU sanctions and the activities of Finnish banks, not the actions of the Finnish government.

According to Himanen, Russia also knows very well that Finland cannot use VTB Bank’s services because the bank is subject to sanctions in the EU region.

According to Himanen, it would be essential to know why Russia plays its games.