Freezing of accounts | Kremlin spokesperson Peskov to HS: “We cannot fail to respond to unfriendly acts”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov commented to HS on the freezing of the accounts of Finland’s embassies in Russia and the note issued by Finland.

Moscow

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told HS on Thursday that the freezing of the accounts of Finnish embassies in Russia is about Russia’s reaction and not Russia’s initiative.

“We are reacting to the situation that a group of countries in the collective West – including Finland, to our dismay – have created. We have always said that we cannot fail to respond to unfriendly actions.”

HS asked about the freezing of the accounts of Finland’s embassies in Russia and the note issued by Finland during Peskov’s daily teleconference on Holy Thursday.

To the question about Finland’s note, Peskov answered as follows:

“We respond to the note by reiterating that the principle of reciprocity and the principle of adequate response to unfriendly actions continue to govern our relations.”

Russian spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Russia has frozen the Russian bank accounts of the Finnish Embassy in Moscow and the Consulate General in St. Petersburg. Zakharova saidthat it is a countermeasure.

The Russian Embassy in Finland in Helsinki specified that the Russian embassies could only use one bank in Finland, Nordea. In addition, transfers to the embassy’s account would require a lengthy approval process.

“There is a practically ‘prohibitive’ fee of 5,000 euros regardless of the amount of the transfer,” the Russian Embassy in Finland wrote on its website on Wednesday.

According to Zaharova, Russia has repeatedly raised the issue with Finland and asked to lift the restrictions.

“We have also warned more than once that we will have to take countermeasures if the situation is not resolved. However, the Finnish authorities have not done anything to resolve the matter.”

Finland the Ministry of Foreign Affairs rescinded on Thursday to HS Zaharova’s claims that Finland had limited the banking services of Russian missions.

“Neither the State of Finland nor the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has restricted access to banking services of Russian embassies or frozen their accounts. On the contrary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has tried to secure the continuation of these banking services,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ communication was told by email.

Russian According to the Finnish embassy, ​​the Finnish embassy and consulate general have been given the opportunity to use the Russian VTB bank in accordance with the principle of reciprocity. The European Union has imposed sanctions on VTB Bank.

Finland has sent a note to Russia about freezing the accounts.

Finland received information about the freezing of the accounts of its embassies in Russia on April 27, but the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not make the matter public until Wednesday, two and a half weeks later.