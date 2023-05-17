Freezing of accounts | Former ambassador: Russia broke the “sacred” rules of diplomacy – “The order has come from the Kremlin”

Finland’s former ambassador to Russia, Hannu Himanen, considers Russia’s actions more serious than teasing.

Finland diplomats in Moscow on Wednesday refused to comment to HS on the effect of the account freeze on the embassy’s operations.

Finland’s former ambassador to Russia Hannu Himanen according to this, the freezing of money traffic may not threaten the operation of the embassy, ​​but it will make it “significantly” difficult.

Himanen, who is now retired, was Finland’s ambassador to Russia in 2012–2016 in Moscow.

Himanen emphasizes that he does not have precise information about the embassy’s current practices, he can only present his informed assessment of the situation.

Missions cannot now use their bank accounts in Russia. The expenses of the embassies, such as rent and bills, have been paid in a roundabout way, for example in cash, said the foreign minister Pekka Haavisto on Wednesday.

From Himase this sounds very difficult.

“Russia is no longer a cash economy, but bank connections are functional and payments are handled by bank transfers. Especially in Moscow, they have already switched to completely modern, electronic money transactions.”

Himanen also reminds that when the cash runs out, you will not get more from Russia as long as the accounts cannot be used.

“In practice, it means that money has to be sent from abroad via diplomatic mail to Moscow. Really awkward.”

It is also clear from Himase that Russian banks do not close the accounts of foreign embassies on their own, but the background is an official decision.

“Of course the order came from the Kremlin.”

Haavisto said on Wednesday that the decision seems like “teasing”. He did not believe that the freezing of the accounts was related to Finland’s NATO membership.

It is a mistake to think of Himase’s trouble with diplomatic relations as just an outburst of resentment on the part of the Russians. He also does not swallow the claim that the freezing of the accounts has nothing to do with Finland’s NATO membership.

According to Himanen, diplomatic relations can be described as “sacred” in a way, because nurturing them is in the interest of all states.

The principles of diplomatic relations are defined in the Vienna Convention, which Russia is also committed to complying with.

“Diplomatic relations are bound by an indisputable and unambiguous convention, which Russia is now unilaterally violating. What is Russia aiming for? Is it ready to undermine diplomatic relations in an even more serious way?”

Russian spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that it is about retaliation; According to Zaharova, Russian missions in Finland can only use an account in one Finnish bank.

The Russian embassy in Finland published a press release on Wednesday evening, according to which they have been allowed to use only one bank, Nordea.

However, according to Himanen, this is the result of EU sanctions and the activities of Finnish banks, not the Finnish state.

“As Haavistokin said, no official decision has been made in Finland to impose restrictions on the money movement of the Russian embassy.”

The press release of the Russian embassy also stated that Finland has been offered the opportunity to use Russia’s VTB bank to ensure the day-to-day operations of its representative office.

“Russia knows very well that VTB bank is subject to sanctions in the EU region, and therefore it cannot be thought that the Finnish embassy would use the bank,” says Himanen.

Himanen According to

“By keeping the diplomatic channel open, even some kind of connection between the countries can be maintained,” says Himanen.

Himanen, at least not suddenly, remembers a similar situation in history where efforts were made to undermine diplomatic relations so seriously.

“What is important now is to ask, what is Russia aiming for by playing such games?”