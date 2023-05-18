Freezing of accounts | Duma representative: We must continue reacting negatively to Finland’s actions

In the Russian media, the freezing of the accounts of the Finnish embassies in Russia has been linked to the restrictions on the bank traffic of the Russian embassies in Finland, the freezing of the Russian Science and Culture Center, and the negotiations on the defense cooperation agreement between the United States and Finland.

Russian media reported extensively on Wednesday about the freezing of the accounts of Finnish embassies in Russia. Russia has frozen The bank accounts of the two Finnish missions, the Finnish Embassy in Moscow and the Consulate General of Finland in St. Petersburg.

For example, the Russian science and culture center in Helsinki has been cited as the reason for the actions in Russia freezing of land and buildingsbut also the possible operation of US troops on Finnish soil.

In Russia, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been particularly vocal Maria Zakharova. He said on Wednesday that, according to Russia, these are reciprocal actions, the reason for which is the restriction of banking traffic of the Russian missions. Their banking operations are limited to one bank, Nordea.

Zaharova said that Russia offered Finland one bank, VTB, to be used reciprocally. However, the bank is subject to EU and US sanctions, so transferring the accounts of the Finnish missions there is practically impossible.

Finland was warned about possible actions on several occasions, but Finland “did not choose a constructive approach”, Zaharova told the Russian state-owned news agency Tassaccording to

Also Finnish media and authorities, for example Helsingin Sanomi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavistohas been widely cited, for example, in Tassi and the St. Petersburg publication in Fontanka.

Russian Lenta.ru publication raised The reason for Russia’s “reciprocal actions” is that the Finnish enforcement authority had previously frozen the land and buildings of the Russian Science and Culture Center in Helsinki. According to Lenta, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned Finland against reciprocal actions.

However, the enforcement agency canceled the freeze on the science and culture center after the Russian note on April 19. Finland received information about the freezing of the accounts of its missions in Russia on April 27.

In the same story, Lenta commented on the freezing of accounts Aleksei Tsepa, who is the first vice-chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs. In the interview, Tšepa states that Russia must “continue to react negatively” due to Finland’s actions.

“Of course, these steps are reflected in a certain way in our relations, but not as strongly as with Finland. And we must continue to react negatively. Because, unfortunately, Finland continues to take negative actions towards us,” announced Tšepa.

He does not say which of Finland’s “negative actions” he is referring to exactly.

The EU and many western countries have imposed personal sanctions on Tšepa because of the war in Ukraine.

In exile a functioning opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europa on the other hand, links the freezing of accounts to an agreement that would give the United States the opportunity to use Finnish soil without obstacles. The publication briefly tells about the freezing of accounts and continues the same story by telling about the countries’ bilateral defense cooperation agreement.

HS said in May that between Finland and the United States currently being negotiated bilateral defense cooperation agreement.

He commented on the possible placement of US troops in Finland For the cup most recently, on Tuesday, the deputy chairman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov. According to Ryabkov, placing foreign troops on Finnish soil would violate the Treaty on Conventional Weapons in Europe, or TAE, signed in 1990. The TAE agreement has set upper limits for non-nuclear weapons in Europe.

“Suffice it to say that now the forces of the United States and NATO shadow St. Petersburg not only from the southwest, from where it is 105 kilometers to the border, but also from the northwest – about 140 kilometers away,” Ryabkov said.

At the beginning of May, the Russian embassy in Helsinki also told For the Kommersant newspaperhow, according to it, Finland has “destroyed” the bilateral diplomatic relations between Finland and Russia “almost completely”.

According to the delegation, Finland destroyed its bilateral relations with Russia by joining NATO.

The delegation also accused the Finnish leadership of shrinking economic relations to a minimum in 2022 and of Finland’s joining the EU’s “illegal” export territory.

Haavisto said on Wednesday that he believes that the reason for the actions is not Finland joining NATO, but Russia’s frustration with the EU’s actions.

Finland The freezing of the accounts of the Russian embassies became public on Wednesday after HS reported on the subject.

Finnish embassies cannot use their bank accounts in Russia, and expenses of the embassies, such as rent and invoices, have been paid in a roundabout way, for example in cash.

Haavisto said that Finland has sent a note to Russia, but no official explanation has been received yet. The operations of Finland’s representative offices in St. Petersburg and Moscow will continue as normal in Russia.