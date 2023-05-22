Freezing of accounts | According to Haavisto, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will learn from the criticism it has received: the account freeze came out too slowly

On Monday, Haavisto participated in the EU foreign ministers’ meeting, where there was a heated discussion about the new sanctions.

Foreign minister Pekka Haaviston According to (vihr), Russia’s freezing of the accounts of the Finnish embassies in Russia was first treated as a “technical matter” in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and not enough thought was given to its political side.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received criticism that it did not inform about the matter immediately, but that the matter became public only after HS reported on it in mid-May. Russia froze the accounts of the embassies at the end of April, when Finland gave Russia a note on the matter.

“This matter also has an important political meaning. We have peer countries with a similar situation, and it is good that information is exchanged,” Haavisto said on Monday after the EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

“We at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have certainly learned that everything of this type is brought to the public more quickly.”

Finland has not received an answer to the note it gave to Russia. The operations of the representative offices continue.

“This is now monitored daily. We also look at the practices of other countries.”

of the EU the foreign ministers discussed the upcoming 11th sanctions package and military support for Ukraine at their Monday meeting. No decisions were made. Sanctions are still being negotiated, as well as the new financing tranche of the European Peace Fund.

“It has not been possible to find a solution to these. Some countries have linked supporting Ukraine to national issues,” Haavisto said.

The main goal of the EU’s new sanctions package is to prevent evasion of the sanctions imposed against Russia so far.

The package is at least hindered by Hungary, which is angry with Ukraine for placing the Hungarian bank OTP on a kind of blacklist in Ukraine. Ukraine lists for it self-employed companies operating in Europe, which it believes support Russia’s war of aggression.

“There was a colorful discussion at the ministers’ table. It was impossible to find out whether all the arguments were right or wrong,” Haavisto said.

According to Haavisto, Hungary also brought up the treatment of the Hungarian minority in the Ukrainian border area.

According to Haavisto, the sanctions complex is very complicated because many EU member states have commercial relations with countries and companies suspected of evading sanctions.

“Finland has supported the prevention of sanctions evasion. In the first place, we will focus on the companies that do it, but in the end it could also be about countries.”

The donation of ammunition to Ukraine has progressed more slowly than expected. According to Haavisto, the EU should hurry up the matter and seek ammunition from other than the EU market as well.

Haavisto arrived in Brussels from the United States so late that he did not have time to participate in the morning meeting of the “group of friends” led by Germany, where a group of countries is trying to increase qualified majority decisions in EU foreign policy instead of the current unanimity requirement.

In addition to Germany and Finland, the group includes France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Slovenia and, as a new addition, Romania.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has already announced that he is worried about the intentions of a qualified majority. As can be seen from recent sanctions negotiations, Hungary often uses its veto right and is able to block EU decisions that require the unanimity of the member states.

“The EU tends to get stuck and get stuck because of its own problems. But we have already passed ten sanctions packages, even though it has been painful to rub the packages,” said Haavisto.