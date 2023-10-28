Freezing also in the south | The weather is cold all over the country – check the information for your location on the search engine

There will be a partial lunar eclipse on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorology according to the department, during the weekend it will be freezing in a large part of the country and it will snow in some places.

Temperatures in the northern part of the country range from a few degrees below zero to around ten degrees below zero. In the southern and central parts of the country, temperatures are close to or slightly below zero. For example, in Helsinki and Vantaa, the temperature is slightly above zero during the day, but turns to freezing towards evening.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, larger amounts of snow are not expected anywhere in the country. On Saturday, it may snow in some places in Lapland, in other parts of the country it will rain.

On Sunday, scattered snow showers may occur not only in Lapland, but also in places in the southern and central parts of the country.

Saturday and Sunday night there will be a partial lunar eclipse that can be seen across the country weather permitting, tells Astronomical association Ursa. During the deepest phase of the eclipse, six percent of the Moon’s disc is in the full shadow of the Earth.

According to Ursa, it can be difficult to distinguish between the penumbral phase that starts and ends the eclipse and the gradual darkening of the Moon’s surface, but the phases of a partial eclipse are well distinguished.

The partial eclipse starts at 10:35 p.m. and ends at 11:53 p.m. The eclipse is at its deepest at 11:14 p.m.