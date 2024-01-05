Friday, January 5, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Freezes | Several trains are even hours late – the weekend plans of thousands of people are changed

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
Freezes | Several trains are even hours late – the weekend plans of thousands of people are changed

Several long-distance trains are late on Friday.

Several long-distance trains run late due to frost this morning, report train company VR.

According to the company, several night trains have been an hour or several hours behind schedule. of Fintraffic traffic situation monitoring according to about 60 percent of the long-distance trains run on schedule this morning.

VR is also cancelled train schedules for the rest of the week, and on Friday the company also announced additional cancellations. According to the company, the reason for the delays and cancellations is the problems caused by the bitter cold for the train fleet.

VR said on Thursday that about 20 train shifts per day will be canceled from Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A large part of the cancellations are between Helsinki and Kupitta, Tampere and Pori, and between Seinäjoki and Vaasa.

According to VR, the train cancellations at the end of the week will affect around 10,000 passengers over three days.

See also  Afghanistan Afghan journalists show support for their female colleagues with the #FreeHerFace campaign

#Freezes #trains #hours #late #weekend #plans #thousands #people #changed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Stellantis cancels its presence at the Chicago Motor Show | FormulaPassion

Stellantis cancels its presence at the Chicago Motor Show | FormulaPassion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result