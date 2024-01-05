Freezes | Several trains are even hours late – the weekend plans of thousands of people are changed

Several long-distance trains are late on Friday.

Several long-distance trains run late due to frost this morning, report train company VR.

According to the company, several night trains have been an hour or several hours behind schedule. of Fintraffic traffic situation monitoring according to about 60 percent of the long-distance trains run on schedule this morning.

VR is also cancelled train schedules for the rest of the week, and on Friday the company also announced additional cancellations. According to the company, the reason for the delays and cancellations is the problems caused by the bitter cold for the train fleet.

VR said on Thursday that about 20 train shifts per day will be canceled from Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A large part of the cancellations are between Helsinki and Kupitta, Tampere and Pori, and between Seinäjoki and Vaasa.

According to VR, the train cancellations at the end of the week will affect around 10,000 passengers over three days.