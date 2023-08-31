Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Ukraine continues its airstrikes. In Russia, this fuels the debate about the capabilities of Putin’s military. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

bombardment from Russian territory: Moscow accused government in Kyiv

Criticism of Vladimir Putin's military

: Criticism of Vladimir Putin’s military The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russiathe Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

KIEV – Mutual drone attacks by Russia and Ukraine continue intensively. First, on Wednesday night (August 30), there was a major attack on the Russian Pskov region. Attacks on north-western Russia have so far been rather rare. Pskov is near the border with Estonia and had already been bombed by drones at the end of May.

The state news agency Tass, citing rescue services, said that four heavy Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft were damaged in the attack on Pskov. At the same time, the Ukrainian capital Kiev has experienced the most massive air raids by Russia in months.

Ukraine War: New drone strikes on Crimea

Late Wednesday evening, Russian anti-aircraft defenses in Crimea shot down a Ukrainian cruise missile. Two combat drones from Ukraine were also intercepted over the Russian Bryansk region near the border. The official information was initially not independently verifiable. Images like this one spread from Pskov via social media:

Screenshot from August 29th from social media: plumes of smoke over the Russian city of Pskov © Ostorozhno Novosti/AP/dpa

Ukraine war: Criticism of the Kremlin’s information policy

The Russian leadership has had to put up with domestic criticism after the recent drone strikes. Russian propagandists and military bloggers have criticized the Russian armed forces for their inability to defend Russian territory, the US Institute for War Studies (ISW) reported:

The military bloggers also criticized the Russian Defense Ministry’s recent censorship efforts. The ISW cited statements from individual persons as evidence. The main allegations are as follows:

Apart from Crimea, Russia’s air defense has not adapted to the drone attacks (example of the Pskov airfield)

Russia doesn’t hangar its expensive military planes

Ukraine has increasingly powerful weapons, which Russia must adapt to

State television channels do not (enoughly) report on Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory

According to the ISW, the well-known Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov expressed his outrage at the drone attacks and in this context criticized those Russian elites who are demanding that the Ukraine war be “frozen”. The details in the recent ISW report. (with news agency footage)