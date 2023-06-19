Genoa – Real estate market in reverse, so much so that, at the end of 2023, it is expected that house sales will drop by 10.1%. And, despite the negative value of home purchases already being noted in the first two months of the year (-2.7% in January and February), in the peninsula there are areas in contrast. Turin and Bologna saw sales grow by +3.26% and +2.88% respectively, while trades went badly in Milan (-3.74%), Verona (-1.45%), Rome (-2.09 %) and above all in Florence (-5.28%) and Naples (-14.9%). Instead, they show an estate Bari and Palermo, cities in which the purchase deeds grew respectively by 1.14% and +2.11%. Taking the photograph, which shows wide territorial differences, is the National Council of Notaries which with its statistical data makes it possible to illustrate the trend of the sector, also investigating the ‘performance’ of some large cities in the country. Which also records a very marked drop in the taking out of mortgages for the purchase of a house: a reduction of 23.56% in the first two months of the year, which is certainly affected by the tightening introduced by the ECB with the increase in interest rates.

For trades at the end of the year, says the file, “we imagine a reduction of 17.1% for the purchase of first homes between private individuals and of 16.1% for first homes from companies”, while the exchanges of second homes, although decreasing, should amount respectively to a -2.5% of purchases between private individuals and -7.7% through companies. It turns out, therefore, that in Turin “the buying and selling of second homes between private individuals (+12.4%) and from companies (+19.27%) is mainly supporting the market”, however in the Piedmontese capital, the decline in first home purchases mainly concerns the age group between 18 and 35 (-3.43%). The negative value of Milan, in detail, is made up of -7.37% for the first sale of the first home between private individuals and -16% for what concerns the deed carried out through a company; as far as Florence is concerned, it should be noted, in particular, that last February the real estate market of the Tuscan city “collapsed by 13.67% (-13.53% for the first home between private individuals, -44.83% as a builder, then -2% for second homes from private individuals and -51.95% from the construction company). which marks +7.05% from private individuals and +4.75% from builders”.

On the other hand, the decline recorded in Naples is decisive: the numbers speak for themselves, with -14.9% of home sales in the first two months of the year, compared with 2022, and it is “sales and purchases between private individuals that suffer the biggest setback, with an overall drop of 26.52%, followed by the first business homes (-21.82%), while the sale and purchase of second homes between private individuals remains substantially unchanged, but slightly increasing (+ 0.55%)”, we learn. It strikes, then, highlights the National Council of Notaries, the trend in mortgages, given that the percentage drop was 23.56%, compared to the same period of 2022 (from 61,581 to 47,070 in the first two months of 2023), so much so that we can speak of a real collapse. In January, the professionals explain, “the decrease in bank loans amounted to 15.8% to accentuate in February, with a decrease of 29.3%.

Recalling the trend of the sales market which, however, marked a decrease of only 2.72% in the two months (+5.43% in January and – 8.68%) – it is reported – it is as impressive as the number of mortgages granted, and as a percentage of the disbursed capital, are in sharp decline, as if to highlight the fact that people are buying houses more with their own capital than in the past, due to the sharp increase in interest rates”. However, despite the sharp drop of mortgages, the reduction in disbursed capital is, in reality, lower and marks -20.7%, going down from 10.2 billion in the first two months of 2022 to 8.1 billion in January-February 2023.

Genoa, sales slightly down in the two months



The data for the first quarter of 2023 published by the Revenue Agency show a downward trend in residential sales compared to the first quarter of 2022. At a national level, in the first 3 months of 2023, 166,745 sales were carried out, or 8.3% in less than in the same period of 2022.

According to the Gabetti Research Office, the main eight cities also report a negative annual trend variation equal to -13%. The trends, if compared with the same quarter of 2022, are negative for all cities: Bologna -23.9%, Milan -22.9%, Rome -10.3%, Florence -9.4%, Turin -7 .1%, Naples -7%, Genoa -5.5%, Palermo -4.4%.

“The biggest setback – explains Gabetti – are the cities that saw the greatest growth in prices during 2022. In these cities such as Milan and Bologna, the combination of high values ​​and rising interest rates has effectively excluded many potential buyers from the market who have refocused their purchasing research on urban hinterland municipalities or smaller municipalities. In fact, according to the Agenzia delle Entrate, sales decrease most in the provincial capitals (-10.2%) compared to non-capital cities (-7.4%)”.