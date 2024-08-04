Paris (dpa)

Jamaican runner Shelly-Ann Fraser has expressed her sadness at not being able to compete for the gold medal in the 100-meter race at the Paris Olympics after suffering an injury during the warm-up.

The British news agency “PA Media” quoted what Freeze wrote on social media, where the runner said that she could not find the words to describe the depth of her sadness. She wrote on “Instagram”: “I know my supporters share this sadness, the support I have received from the fans, my country and the wider community has made me feel incredibly grateful for the support that has supported me throughout my career.”

She added: “In every step and victory, you were all there for me, and my faith always confirmed my confidence in my journey.”

The International Olympic Committee confirmed in a statement that the head of the Jamaican delegation, Ian Kelly, confirmed Fraser’s withdrawal due to an injury she sustained during the warm-up, after reports emerged that the withdrawal was due to her being prevented from entering the stadium.

Two hours before the race, photos emerged on social media site X showing Fraser and American runner Sha’Carri Richardson being blocked from entering the warm-up area in Paris by the usual route.

Shortly after, she withdrew from the race. However, the American runner competed in the race and won the silver medal. The Jamaican runner is still scheduled to compete in the 4×100 relay team.

Fraser has won eight Olympic medals, including a third gold medal with the relay team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.