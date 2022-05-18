The ex gieffina of Big Brother Vip 6 reveals the health conditions of Lulu after the end of her love affair with Manuel Bortuzzo

Nathaly Caldonazzo freewheeling reveals some important details regarding the health conditions of Lulù Selassié after the end of the relationship with Manuel. The showgirl experienced the relationship between the couple both inside and outside the sixth edition of Big Brother Vip 6.

Precisely in this regard, the former partner of Massimo Troisi has decided to break the silence by talking about Lulu and what has seen her as a protagonist in recent weeks. After a long journey that lasted about 6 months, the love story between the princess and Manuel came to an end in a completely unexpected way.

Caldonazzo interviewed on the microphones of Radio Radio to the program ‘Not gonna happen’, led by Giada Di Micelli, wanted to break a spear in favor of Lulu. The famous showgirl and former gieffina, she revealed some important details towards Princess Selassié, showing herself to be very understanding and kind.

Nathaly Caldonazzo freewheeling on Lulù Selassié

The former participant of the Big Brother Vip interviewed on Radio Radio, she revealed some important statements about Lulu and her state of mind after the breakup with Manuel. In fact, the latter explained and affirmed: “Living inside the house I had seen two guys who were really in love. I was very upset ”.

Nathaly Caldonazzo he also stated how much he is suffering watching the tears and sorrow that the princess is going through. “I am also seeing the suffering of Lulu because I see that he suffers a lot. We wrote to each other, I see it destroyed and I’m very sorry. I hope they will get back together ”.

Important words that the ex gieffina wanted to spend towards her adventure friend with whom she created a strong bond of friendship. Lulu Selassié And Manuel Bortuzzo they parted a few months after the end of their experience at Big Brother Vip 6.