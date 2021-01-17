Freestyle The video shows how a Russian woman dived under the ice 85 meters with special technology and set a new world record

“It feels like I’m being born again,” Ekaterina Nekrasova described her performance.

One and a half a minute dive is an overwhelming task for most people. Even holding your breath without physical exertion is a demanding challenge.

When almost zero-degree water and a paint waiting 85 meters away are added to the equation, there are no entrepreneurs up to the queue.

Russian Jekaterina Nekrasova however, the circumstances were not frightening, and the 40-year-old freediver set a new world record and dived under ice for 85 meters on Lake Baikal on 7 January.

The previous record was for South Africa Amber Fillaryn 79 meters from last year. A new record has not yet been set.

On the men’s side, there is an unofficial world record Kristian Mäki-Jussilan on behalf of. He dived as much as 101 meters under the ice last year.

Free the temperature was -22 degrees and the water +0.02 degrees. The dive lasted one and a half minutes. Holes had been cut in the 25-centimeter ice along the way to allow Nekrasova to interrupt the dive if necessary.

“I stood at the top of the ladder for a minute and charged for the performance. I put the mask on my face, undressed and hurried into the water. There is no wind in the water, no frost, no fear. It’s very nice in the water, ”he commented CNN’s by.

“I waited in the water for about 30 seconds until my heart rate leveled off. Then I dived. ”

Nekrasova dived with a different technique than Mäki-Jussila.

Mäki-Jussila, like many other freedivers, made normal breaststroke bets and kicks at the same pace, but Nekrasova instead kicked more with her feet and made a hand bet only every third kick.

“For me, diving under ice gives me extra energy. It feels like I’m being born again. It’s a feeling I can’t compare to anything else. ”

