Romanian 17 years old David Popovici has swum the men’s 100m freestyle world record 46.86 long course at the European Championships in Rome.

The previous record of 46.91 was held by a Brazilian César Cielo, who clocked the time 13 years ago also in Rome. No fewer than 43 world records were set at the 2009 World Championships in Rome because both men and women used full-body swimsuits that floated significantly.

There are still five of those records left for men and one for women.

Popovici already tickled Cielo’s time in the semi-finals, where the youngster swam the then European record of 46.98. In Saturday’s final race, the Romanian crawled the first 50 meters a little harder and kept his pace until the end tiles. Cielo’s record has been fiercely attacked in recent years, when, for example, the US superstar Caeleb Dressel swam 46.96 at the 2019 World Championships.

Popovici, who will turn 18 in September, cleared the prize table a year ago at the Junior European Championships and broke through at the latest in June’s World Adult Championships by taking gold in both the 100 and 200 meter freestyle.