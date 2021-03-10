Freestyle skiing 20-year-old Kuura Koivisto rode unprecedented laps on skis

Koivisto’s next goals are related to the World Championships starting on Wednesday.

Milling calculator Kuura Koivisto has taken perhaps the finest victory of his career in the tough Spring Battle 2021 race.

Koivisto, 20, participated in the spin to win series of the video competition event, and the jump that brought the win fully meets the definition.

The winning jump was switch double Cork 2 160, or back double Cork at 2 160 degrees. The jump, which included six full laps, was the first of its kind.

“The jump is, I understand, the first so-called. Future spin, which is done, ie rotates more degrees than in which year one lives, ”Koivisto commented in the press release.

Koivisto received a $ 5,000 cash prize for his victory and, above all, fame and glory in the sport with his new trick.

He is currently preparing for the World Championships in Aspen, USA, featuring freeskin slopestyl and big air.

“It’s great to be able to represent Finland in Aspen. We have managed to train well and even compete to some extent, although a lot of competitions have also been canceled. The goals and expectations are high and I consider them completely realistic. ”

“A few trump cards can be found for tricks that I’m going to try if the jumpers feel like they’re possible to implement.”

Slopestylen the qualifiers will be calculated on Wednesday and the final on Saturday. The Big Air qualifier is scheduled for next week’s Monday and the final on Tuesday.