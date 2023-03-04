Saturday, March 4, 2023
Freestyle | Jon Sallinen won the World Cup silver in the snow chute

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 4, 2023
in World Europe
0
Freestyle | Jon Sallinen won the World Cup silver in the snow chute

Jon Sallinen finished second in the World Championships held in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Finland Jon Sallinen has placed second in the snow chute of the freestyle World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia. Canada won the world championship Brendan Mackay with a score of 97.25.

Salline’s score was 95.75. The bronze medal at the World Cup was won by the United States Alex Ferreira with a score of 93.00.

The story is completed.

