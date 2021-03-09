Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers openly all the content of the Future Planet section for its daily and global contribution to the 2030 Agenda. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Since last Wednesday afternoon, the currency #FreeSenegal began to spread through social networks in Senegal. Gaining ground on Twitter, on Facebook, on Instagram and in a countless number of states and WhatsApp groups, it is the reflection of a protest that has been spreading through the streets of the main cities of the country, with at least four deaths, to starting with the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. The arrest of the deputy and main opponent of President Macky Sall has been the spark that has unleashed a response that, however, had long accumulated arguments and grievances. Even before Sonko had been arrested, some civil society groups had convened a unitary demonstration for two days later, faced with what they considered a drift of restriction of the freedoms that puts Senegalese democracy at risk. The images of the politician intercepted and captured by the police, which have been widely disseminated, have accelerated and aggravated the response.

But not all the mobilization has taken place in the streets of Dakar, Ziguinchor, Bignona, Saint-Louis or Mbour. Social networks are being a privileged scene of this wave of protests in the worst social, institutional and political crisis that the country has experienced since the last times of the previous president, Abdoulaye Wade, who precisely in 2011 and 2012 faced a similar movement defense of democratic principles.

In this case, in addition to the explosive response in the streets, the digital environment has become a complementary space for contestation that is articulated in a very natural way with the other areas of protest. The best example of this synergy has been the activity gathered around the currency #FreeSenegal. The observatory Afriques Connectées counted in less than three days, from noon on Thursday, March 4, to 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 7, almost 1.3 million messages issued on Twitter alone using the #FreeSenegal tag. All that, despite the incidence on the Internet, which has particularly affected social networks and which has resulted in a reduction in bandwidth, presumably to make it difficult to disseminate photos and videos of the demonstrations, although without success.

The #FreeSenegal that has been populating Senegal’s social networks appeared in a relatively spontaneous way, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, just over an hour after Ousmane Sonko’s arrest. It has been the tool to bring together all the messages related to the mobilization that was unfolding as the news spread. The label has played multiple roles and has exceeded the function of narrating the events that were taking place. Undoubtedly, it has been the way to meticulously document the mobilizations and to check the mood of broad sectors of Senegalese society, including the inevitable spread of rumors and the extreme confusion of the first moments. But it has also served as a tool for mobilization, motivation, denunciation, cohesion or pressure, among all dimensions. Ousmane Sonko himself has used the same keyword to publicize his appearance after his release on Monday at noon.

Month chers compatriotes, à l’entame de mon propos, je voudrais rappeler que depuis quelques jours, nous ne dormons plus, nous sommes plongés dans we thought and dans la sad du fait des jeunes tombés sous les balles ces jours. #FreeSenegal 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/xPKObZym6A – Ousmane Sonko (@SonkoOfficiel) March 8, 2021

The enormous amount of messages exchanged using the label has allowed to follow the events, through the videos of the clashes between police and protesters in different parts of the country that shared, or even the count of casualties that at all times had to be questioned, paying close attention to the source. To the extent that hashtag it has been spreading, iconic images and montages that seek to condemn the spirit of mobilization have also multiplied. Thus, designs have been disseminated in which the raised fists, the impassive protesters emerging from the rubble and smoke and an entire epic iconography accompanied by phrases that reinforce the power of the citizenry, but above all the luminosity of the tricolor flag and Senegalese starry on black or at least dark backgrounds, trying to highlight the patriotism of the mobilized.

The calls for mobilization have been constant and varied, as have the justifications for the reasons for going out on the streets and even the explanations of the scenes of supermarket looting, which have also been widely publicized. Many users insist that Sonko’s arrest has been just the last straw, as demonstrated by the fact that their release has not stopped the protesters, and that the massive mobilization has been, rather, the result of exhaustion with the government’s management and the poor conditions of public services.

Others point out that the assaults on large commercial areas, in addition to many other reasons, show that some sectors of society they are starving, above all, after measures to stop the spread of the pandemic. In parallel, advice is shared with both the general population and the protesters and serious complaints are launched, such as the presence of those known as nervis, groups of armed civilians, who have acted without control alongside the police or who have intimidated the participants in the protests, a fact documented with videos that the users themselves have shared.

Le journaliste éclate en sanglots, ému para la situation: des jeunes qui scandent leur patriotism «Ñun de niou am fayda, Ñun de niou respecté suñu Sénégal 🇸🇳» in face des forces de défense conciliants, the manif qu’on aime ❤️! #FreeSenegal pic.twitter.com/wHqdxtjygi – MoustaphM 🇸🇳 (@Taphawest) March 5, 2021

But not everything has been images of chaos, there has also been an attempt to convey the need for a peaceful protest and for this reason great importance has been given to the images of the protesters fraternizing with the police who were guarding the more innocent demonstrations or demonstrations such as those of schoolchildren running through the streets.

One of the most important roles of the action on social networks has been to internationalize the Senegalese response to increase pressure on the authorities. Faced with the desire to silence the protest, many of the participants have made an effort to spread it beyond the country’s borders. One of the most obvious reactions has been to mobilize and awaken the solidarity of some activists from other countries; In the end, the messages of support have come from important figures in the digital world, for example, in Cameroon or Nigeria, but also from most of the neighboring countries.

Nos sœurs et frères sénégalais. Nous sommes de tout cœur avec vous. Le monde entier est témoin. #FreeSenegal – Rebecca Enonchong (@africatechie) March 5, 2021

This action on the networks, this occupation of the digital environment, has also allowed a coordinated mobilization of diasporas. The possibility of sharing messages in the same space, the one that configured the hashtag #FreeSenegal, has increased the feeling of unity between the actions in the country and those of the communities established abroad, from Paris to Montreal via Bilbao.

But if there have been some especially expected adhesions on the networks, they have been those of some of the most popular characters and with the most influence on digital platforms. Some presenters and comedians with large audiences have not hesitated to take sides. They have done it for example Abba no Stress, who has made it clear to his 2.2 million followers on Instagram that he supports the protests to preserve democratic principles; Singom, with its 820,000; or the humorist and youtuber Dudu Fait des Videos, which has an audience of 2.1 million followers on the same social network. In his own way, the plastic artist has joined BouBou, known in the networks for the staging of his paintings. Some athletes have also placed themselves close to the claims through the networks, such as the former footballer Patrice Evra; others have done it on the field, and their action has been spread in the digital environment, such as the Senegalese player of RCD Mallorca, Amath Ndiaye Diédhiou, who on Sunday after a goal scored against Cartagena showed a t-shirt that read #FreeSenegal and crossed his wrists in front of his forehead.

As recent Senegal history dictates, rappers have wasted no time joining this mobilization. Obviously, the members of the Y’en a Marre collective who have led the protests and some of whom have been among the detainees have done so: the member of the duo Keur Gui, Thiat he was arrested on Friday in Dakar and released on Monday morning. Others have contributed their words and their music. The first to release an extremely critical and explicit song with clear support for the mobilization has been one of the most popular characters on the current Senegalese hip hop scene: Dip Doundou Guiss, whose video was viewed more than half a million times during the first day. Another golden boy of Senegalese rap, Ngaaka Blindé, has also joined with a symbolic Sunu drapeau (Our flag, in Wolof), along with other MCs; like Hakill or Awadi and Duggy Tee, who have met again to revive the historic formation Positive black soul. All contributing content to the claim from the network.

