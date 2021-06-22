Several musicians used the hashtag on Monday #PauloFree to express its support for the artist Paulo Londra, who is going through a difficult legal conflict with his producers that prevents him from returning to the recording studios to record and commercialize songs.

To the music producer Bizarrap and the Duki musicians, Lit Killah, FMK, Rusher King and Ecko, who is not the first time they claim for their colleague and friend, they were joined by two powers that are far from the trap scene: Abel Pintos and Soledad Pastorutti.

For his part, the author of “The key” uploaded a photo on his official Instagram account and wrote: “Hold on Paulo Londra. Let him create, edit and share music with ease“In just over three hours, the post surpassed 100,000 likes and 3,600 comments.

#FreePaulo !!! My people get on with this? I feel very identified with him… I experienced something similar… perhaps less serious… but I know what it feels like and at that moment the support of the people and some colleagues did me very good !!! – LONELINESS (@sole_pastorutti) June 21, 2021

“#FreePablo (sic) or as everyone wants to say, but what stop fucking a creative and talented like Paulo Londra, and let him make, edit and share music, “he added on his Twitter.

On the other hand, La Sole banned the artist and revealed that he went through a similar situation: “Are my people turned on by this? I feel very identified with him … I lived something similar, less serious perhaps, but I know what it feels like and at that moment the support of the people and some colleagues did me very good ”.

#FreePablo or as everyone wants to say, but stop fucking a creative and talented like Paulo Londra and let him make, edit and share music. – Abel Pintos (@AbelPintos) June 22, 2021

After seeing the first messages of support, Paulo himself decided to demonstrate on his Instagram to express your gratitude.

On a black background, he put an Argentine flag followed by a heart. In addition, he chose to reproduce his song titled “He got me bad”.

“I don’t want anyone to take away what is mine“says one of the verses heard in the story.

Conflict and long silence by Paulo Londra



The problem between Londra (23 years old) and her producers has been going on for several years. However, the situation exploded in May 2020.

It was at that moment that the singer announced his separation from Daniel Oviedo and Cristian Kristo Salazar, better known as Ovy on the Drums and Kristo. And in a statement he made a strong complaint against them.

“Kristo came with some photocopies, an expensive pen and a filmaker. And he told me that we were going to make a video to upload to the networks, “said Londra.

“He made us turn our backs and told me to sign some photocopies while they filmed us. I thought it was a simple video and I never thought that was a contract which they enforce in such a deceptive way, “he accused.

A day later, at the initiative of the producers, they met with lawyers Stephanie Chopurian and Matt Greenberg.

“They explained to me about numbers I never understood and about a contract that is difficult for even a lawyer to understand. The explanation was so short that it only lasted half an hour, I could not and did not want to accept that they had made me sign something without seeing it, without a lawyer by my side and without the possibility of analyzing it with someone close to me, “said Londra.

A month later, he reiterated his accusations on Twitter. “The thing is, you became the friend to shit someone with talent and without knowing anything about contracts, but hey, the difference is that I want to be someone, you cover your face out of shame for what you do. “

A year earlier, in August 2019, he had released his celebrated feat. with Ed Sheeran, which only on YouTube already has more than 50 million views. And in November he performed at the Palermo Hippodrome in front of 25 thousand people.

Since then, due to the legal conflict, he has been removed from the stage and from the recording studios. The situation would remain until 2025, if the terms of the contract signed with the producers are not reversed in the courts.

While waiting for a resolution, Londra and her partner, Rocío Moreno, had their first daughter, Isabella Naomi. “I will give everything to be the best rapper dad“The singer announced last July.

The difficulties did not stop the artistic activity of Londra, bound low profile but with constant success.

In September 2020, he turned on his camera and, in an Instagram live, he leaked some of the topics he would be working on. From their modest speakers, with a totally lo-fi sound, they saw it on average 30 thousand followers.

More recently, at the beginning of May, he surprised again on Instagram with a video in which he showed how he composes his new songs on the keyboard.

DB