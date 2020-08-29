A takeover offer creates a good mood among shareholders. The sale of the Sunrise stake would wash over a billion euros into the coffers of the mobile operator. From Christof von Wenzl

E.nde good, all good. That will be one or the other Freenet– Shareholder these days have thought. The London-based mobile communications group Liberty placed for the Swiss telecommunications provider Sunrise Communicationns, in which Freenet has a 25 percent stake, submitted a takeover offer. The deal also suits the management levels of Freenet and Sunrise. After all, it’s no secret that since the failed takeover of the Swiss cable company UPC the house blessing hangs crooked through sunrise

Originally wanted Sunrise, the second largest mobile operator in Switzerland behind Swisscom, Take over UPC for 6.3 billion Swiss francs. The takeover could have been the largest in the company’s history. However, Freenet did not support them from the start. On the one hand, the North Germans felt the purchase price was excessive; on the other hand, Sunrise would have had to carry out a capital increase, which would have diluted Freenet’s stake in the Swiss company. Participation in the capital increase would have been difficult because of Freenet’s considerable debt.

Nails with heads

Now Liberty, the owner of UPC, is nailing it and is offering 110 francs per Sunrise share. The deal makes sense for everyone involved. Liberty can further consolidate the Swiss market and strengthen its position there. The management team at Sunrise can save face, and at Freenet the windfall makes the balance sheet easier. Apart from that, Freenet boss Christoph Vilanek can now boast that he had a good nose for the Sunrise entry in 2016. At that time, 70 francs per share were paid. The Liberty purchase offer of 110 francs means a profit of a whopping 57 percent for the Büdelsdorf mobile radio group.

Stock exchange expertise for over 30 years More topics, strategies, tips and recommendations from the pros every week. Subscribe to BÖRSE ONLINE now! To our offers

The balance becomes more stable

If the antitrust authorities approve the sale, Freenet can look forward to proceeds of around 1.1 billion euros. A good 800 million euros of this is to be used for debt repayment, which would lower the cost of interest payments and increase profitability overnight, so to speak. In the past year alone, the group had to raise EUR 48 million for loan interest, which compared to the free cash flow of EUR 319 million generated in 2019 is no sticking out.

In addition, after the quarrels in connection with the takeover thriller between Sunrise and UPC, Freenet can focus fully on its core business, which seems sorely necessary. The number of mobile phone customers at Freenet has been falling for years. In 2008, over 19 million customers were served, by the end of 2018 it was only 11.5 million. At least sales could be kept at a stable level. When it comes to generating cash flow, the management proves its qualities. While Freenet still achieved 210 million euros in free cash flow in 2010, last year it was 319 million euros, which clearly speaks in favor of company boss Vilanek. Business with cell phone contracts is difficult because the price is the most important argument. The hotly contested mobile communications market is saturated. Telecommunications stocks have long since ceased to offer growth stories.

Corona costs the dividend

But the corporations earn good money for this and distribute it to their shareholders. In the case of the dividend pearl Freenet, the majority of the income has always been put into large distributions. Because of the corona pandemic, however, the company canceled the dividend this year.

The sale of Sunrise could now bring the Freenet shareholders a happy ending. Part of the proceeds from the Sunrise deal could be put into a special dividend, says Simon Bentlage, analyst at Hauck & Aufhäuser. The valuation still looks favorable even after the recent price jump.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE