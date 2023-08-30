Freemasonry, The Square stirs things up. Bisi reopens the case of Palazzo Giustiniani

Once again The square makes the waters stir. The kermesse of Affaritaliani.it among other cases, he also raised the one relating to an old dispute involving the masonry and it State. To reveal the mystery was the Grandmaster Stefano Bisi in Ceglie Messapica during the long interview granted to the director of Affari Angelo Perrino. Bisi returns to a centenary question, the dispute with the Senate For “Giustiniani Palace“. Building purchased in 1911 by the GOI which “was taken by force of sticks by the fascist regime”. And after the Liberation “we filed a lawsuit to repossess”. The beginning of a long negotiation which resulted in an agreement in 1988 with the then president of the Senate Giovanni swordsmen.

Grandmaster Bisi hopes “that La Russa will deliver the 140 square meters”. WATCH THE INTERVENTION AT THE BUSINESS CENTER

The Piazza also stirs the waters on Repubblica, the article dedicated to Freemasonry entitled: “The Battle for the Senate: Freemasonry wants Palazzo Giustiniani back”

See also Rutte: 'Biggest violation of international law since 1945 by far'

Terms of the Understanding: i Freemasons leave Palazzo Giustiniani to the Senate and the Senate leaves 140 square meters to the Freemasons. But for now nothing done. He also returns to the matter raised in La Piazza by Stefano Bisi Republic, with a long article dedicated to the case. “It’s a story that drags on for some time back and forth and appeals in court. But Freemasonry doesn’t give up: it wants Palazzo Giustiniani, where the representative apartment of the president of the senate. The Grand Orient – the largest and oldest Masonic obedience in Italy – has long since begun a battle for to recover what was his seat funtil the advent of the fascist regime. Grandmaster Bisi hopes “that La Russa will deliver the 140 square meters”. The goal is to achieve there the museum of the Grand Orient of Italy. On the case the president of the Senate Russia questioned by Affaritaliani however, he did not want to make any statements, toning down the tone with a simple “no comment”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

