Elections for the new leader of the Freemasons

Today the elections for the new Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Italy. Six thousand Freemasons will express their preference. There are basically two candidates opposing each other: the current grandmaster Luciano Romoli and the challenger Giuseppe Palchetti, a Tuscan entrepreneur and manager. Corriere della Sera explains the procedure in detail: “There will be 700 big voters, including many women, or rather “sisters”. We start at 12.30, voting behind closed doors, the press is not allowed. Immediate counting, this afternoon he will already know the result”.

As Corriere della Sera explains “today we are voting to elect the venerable Grand Master (Romoli against Palchetti) but also the vicar and three adjuncts, for which women candidates are also in the running (if one wins, it would be the first time). And if the Grand Master in office quotes Father Sorge, the challenger declaims Confucius’ maxims and warns that it is time to “dissolve fog and prejudices”, to “open up to young people looking for values ​​like ours, freedom, equality, brotherhood””.

Subscribe to the newsletter

