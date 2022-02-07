The black two-year period 1992-1993: Freemasonry and legality 30 years later “, the pamphlet of the Grand Master of Freemasonry on the Cordova investigation (later archived)

I am part of that generation of journalists who participated in what we could call one sort of Masonic syndrome. Those “democratic” journalists that in the 80s and 90s were part of very fierce editorial offices dedicated to the so-called counter information.

Fabiani atExpressed, the duo Cantore and Rossella to Panorama (where I also worked in the legendary section Italian business), the Andrioli toEuropean: the so-called “Pistaroli” of the judicial news that, before but especially after the sensational discovery of the loggia P2 and of his handling, perhaps in harmony with some friendly magistrate, we saw behind every ill-deal, political, economic, judicial, of power the nefarious and corrupting hand of Freemasonry.

Thus was born the investigation by the prosecutor of Palmi Agostino Cordova that in October 1992 ordered the seizure of the lists of the brothers of Great Orient of Italy with searches in the offices and homes of some executives. With an outline of revelations, background, innuendo, suspicions, apocalyptic hypotheses in which all the newspapers and newscasts participated with the greatest clamor and no holds barred.

But eight years later in 2000, the mythical Cordova investigation ended with the filing: to the proof of the facts and the findings the accusatory castle collapsed, it was all crap (we talked about it here).

But, as often happens in the newspapers, the non-news passed into the “briefs”. AND no one returned to the Freemasons, guilty only of having joined in an association, albeit a secret one, compromised image and respectability by monsters slammed on the front page.

Now go back to those facts, with the critical detachment allowed by the passage of time, the Grand Master of the Grand Orient of Italy Stefano Bisi in a pamphlet that will make noise and reflect: “The black two-year period 1992-93. Freemasonry and Legality thirty years later “.

