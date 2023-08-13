Many cars on the Fremantle Highway are completely screwed up, but there are also a few that are okay. Either way, the damage is considerable.

Recently there was some hassle because a couple of Japanese had moored their boat off the coast of Groningen. This had nothing to do with a bit of sightseeing on the Wadden Sea, but with playing electric cars. One of them on board has flambéed itself and caused enormous chaos. The fire spread and the ship had to be evacuated. One person died.

The burning wreck has now been rescued by the men (m/f) of Boskalis. Oil has been pumped out of the ship to prevent seals and birds from being smeared with the black gold. The boat is now in Eemshaven, once internationally renowned for its banana trade. So it’s time to make up the damage.

It is clear that a number of decks have completely burned down. Cars that were parked here can no longer be saved. The deck has melted here and there with the red-hot wrecks. But remarkably enough, the bottom four of twelve levels have remained relatively untouched. On these decks are about 1,000 brand new cars, 500 of which are EVs. Now the only question is: how undamaged are these cars and how can they be safely removed from the ship.

Experts

All electric cars are on the boat with charged batteries. Boskalis is concerned that one of these cars could also catch fire during a move and start a new fire. Reportedly, experts from the various brands involved (including Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes) have been called in to investigate.

The boat may remain in the harbor until October 14. The wreck is then towed away to another location to be dismantled or repaired. The latter lies with the Japanese shipping company. The damage is reported to be somewhere between 240 and 300 million euros. This is based on an average value of 50,000 euros for the 3,783 new cars on board, plus a value of 40 to 100 million euros for the boat itself. This was apparently insured for 45.5 million euros.

It is not known what will happen to the cars that are more or less intact. This is primarily up to the manufacturers. Do you fancy a lightly flambéed EV with an adventurous past? Let us know in the comments!

Thanks @steeph for the tip!

