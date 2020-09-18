Delhi Police has arrested a journalist from the National Capital under the Official Secrets Act. The name of the accused journalist is Rajiv Sharma.According to the information, Rajiv Sharma is a freelance journalist living in Pitampura area of ​​Delhi. Several confidential documents related to defense of the country have been recovered from Rajiv. Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested Rajiv and further investigation is going on in the case.

Police said Rajiv was arrested on 14 September and produced before the magistrate on 15 September. The accused has been sent to a 6-day police custody. Rajiv’s bail plea will be heard in Patiala House Court on 22 September.