Freek Vonk ‘gave birth’ on Tuesday night to the larva that lived in his leg for almost three months. The TV biologist discovered in May that three larvae had settled in his body after a visit to Costa Rica. The other two parasites died earlier this month. “As a man, it was an insane, but super fascinating sight to see new life being born from your own body,” writes 40-year-old Vonk on Instagram.

