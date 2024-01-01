Forum for Democracy announced a remarkable 'chair dance' in the House of Representatives on Monday. Pepijn van Houwelingen, who was not re-elected in the November elections, will take the place of the elected Member of Parliament Freek Jansen in the coming months. Jansen makes room for Van Houwelingen for six months, so that Van Houwelingen can help prepare the corona parliamentary inquiry.

