Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi, Cairo)

Contacts conducted by the Egyptian authorities, in cooperation with the Libyan side, succeeded in liberating the six Egyptian Copts who were kidnapped near the city of Zawiya, after a wide combing campaign in the western region led by Libyan security forces, according to identical Egyptian and Libyan sources confirmed in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad.

The sources pointed out that the Egyptian Copts were transferred to the city of Zawiya in a safe place before being transferred to the eastern city of Benghazi to return them to Cairo, explaining that investigations are being carried out by the Libyan authorities about the circumstances of the kidnapping of the six Egyptian Copts. And the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it was following with great interest the position of six Egyptians who were detained in an illegal immigration center in western Libya that is not subject to the Libyan authorities, stressing that every effort should be made to ensure the safe return of the six citizens.

She explained that the Egyptian embassy in Tripoli had contacted the concerned Libyan authorities to intervene in order to release the citizens, while the consular sector of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had received the relatives of the citizens more than once during the past days to follow up on their condition and work on their release, noting that the six citizens had left the country with travel permits that required Their presence is in the Libyan east only, without extending it to other regions, which they pledged to abide by.

In addition, the UN envoy to Libya, Abdullah Batili, discussed, during a visit to Moscow, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the necessity of holding presidential and legislative elections in Libya during the current year, according to a post published by the UN envoy on his Twitter account.