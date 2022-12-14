Apple has announced that the new Freeform app is available as part of the latest releases of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Freeform helps people organize and visually arrange content on a flexible workspace by giving them the ability to view, share and collaborate, all in one place and without worrying about page layout or size. You can add a variety of files and preview them online without having to leave the whiteboard. Designed for collaboration, it allows everyone to work in one space. You can collaborate during a FaceTime call. Freeform whiteboards are stored in iCloud, so the user can sync them across devices.

“Freeform opens up endless visual collaboration possibilities for iPhone, iPad and Mac users,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With an unlimited workspace, support for uploading a wide variety of files, iCloud integration, and collaboration capabilities, Freeform creates a shared brainstorming space that users can take anywhere.” The app offers different brush types and color options for sketching ideas, adding comments, and drawing diagrams. iPhone and iPad users will be able to draw with their finger anywhere in the work area. And with Apple Pencil support, Freeform makes it easier to sketch ideas on the fly on iPad wherever you are.