Freedoms | China is considering a ban on clothing that “hurts the nation’s feelings”.

The planned dress ban has caused concern about its possible arbitrary application.

China is considering banning the nation’s “offensive” clothing and restricting free speech.

According to the new bill, the country would criminalize both speech and dress that are “harmful to the spirit of the Chinese people” or that hurt the “feelings” of the nation.

Violating the ban could result in fines or even imprisonment, reports news agency AFP.

In the bill however, it does not limit more precisely what kind of clothes it is. This has raised concerns about overbroad interpretation and enforcement.

“Defining who has the authority to decide and how decisions are made requires more time. We need mature evaluation criteria before promoting such shows,” said a 23-year-old local resident They In Beijing for AFP.

According to him, the offenses referred to in the law or what is right and wrong are not precisely defined.

Many legal scholars in China are on the same lines. Professor of Law at Tsinghua University Lao Dongyan wrote on social media service Weibo that the bills would lead to overly vague and potentially arbitrary penalties.

Already today China’s police are taking advantage of a widely-applied law on “provoking a dispute and causing trouble” to punish people it deems to dress in a way that is politically sensitive. With the new law, however, the police could further restrict the wearing of clothing that the state considers harmful to “public morality”.

AFP reports that earlier this month the police questioned the man for recording a live webcast while wearing a skirt. Some of those who commented on the event online considered the dress “offensive to public decency”.

For example, Chinese people who wore Japanese-style clothes may have gotten into trouble for dressing. Some of the Chinese interviewed by AFP were of the opinion that dressing in Japanese style can be punished if the clothes are worn, for example, on the day of commemoration of the Japanese wartime Chinese victims.