Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 4:04 p.m.



Updated 4:51 p.m.

The head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Caravaca de la Cruz, acting as a guard, this Wednesday decreed provisional release for the detainee for allegedly causing more than a dozen forest fires in Cehegín.

The judge points out that the person investigated has the obligation to appear before the court and before the person who hears the case. He is investigated in an open procedure for a forest fire crime.

The Civil Guard arrested last Tuesday the suspect of intentionally causing more than a dozen fires in the Sierra de Burete, in the town of Cehegín, according to sources from the Benemérita.

The alleged arsonist is a middle-aged resident of the Lorca district of Coy. The forest fire originated in the Sierra de Burete, on Saturday, April 29. Up to fifteen sources created a fire spawn with a dimension of 1,500 square meters that destroyed almost two hectares of scrubland. A land forestry brigade, two environmental agents and five firefighters from the Caravaca de la Cruz park participated in the extinction work, with two vehicles. The first indications pointed to the fact that the fire was intentional and Seprona agents worked to arrest the person responsible for this environmental tragedy.

search operation



The Local Police and the Civil Guard mounted a special operation that was extended to the municipality of Caravaca. The Seprona investigators collected numerous clues and tightened the siege around this resident of Lorca. Last Tuesday, the Civil Guard agents proceeded to arrest him and this Wednesday morning he went to court. The head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Caravaca de la Cruz, acting as a guard, decreed the release with charges for a crime of forest fires.