Students who are in the 2nd year of Baccalaureate at the Prado Mayor Institute in Totana were not surprised yesterday when they learned of the arrest of the teacher who had given them Physical Education classes last year, for alleged sexual assaults on a dozen classmates from the educational center. What’s more, they assured when leaving class, they had been hearing rumors of the alleged excesses of the teacher with his students for at least six years.

The teacher was arrested on Monday by the Civil Guard after collecting several complaints of touching the students and the head of the Totana duty court ordered his release yesterday on charges of alleged sexual assault on minors.

“Since I entered the institute six years ago, there were already some things rumored about him and we have always wondered why nobody did anything.” This girl, who prefers not to say her name, assures that she did not behave inappropriately with her, “although her classes were very uncomfortable, because she came up from behind to look at you when you were doing an exercise and also because of the way she held you.” .

A classmate of this young woman recalls that she did touch herself and some of her friends that, in her opinion, exceeded her work as a teacher, who taught students in ESO cycles and 1st year of Baccalaureate, between 13 and 16 years. «When we did stretches, she touched you in areas that she shouldn’t. Instead of grabbing you around the waist, he grabbed you around the lower part of the hips; or by the part of the chest, instead of by the armpits ». The teacher was out for a good part of the course “due to personal problems” and he reincorporated a few weeks ago, the girls explain.

The testimony of a minor “to whom he would have done something that would make her uncomfortable” reached the ears of another teacher, “the one who has mobilized everything since Easter,” the students say.

Another educator intervened



The girls explain that this teacher, who teaches another subject at the school, contacted the students and former students of the Physical Education teacher to ask them if they had any problems with him.

«She contacted us and our entire group of friends to ask us. We told her that there had been nothing with us, but that we had known for years that many other girls did comment that she exceeded herself in class. There were at least twenty girls who confirmed it. One of her told him that she had touched him in the groin; another to go with him to the office… ».

This aspect was commented yesterday by the mayor of the municipality, Pedro José Sánchez, who indicated that, if the facts were confirmed, “not only this course” could have occurred. The councilor from Totana also pointed out that it was the Local Police of Totana, through the figure of the guardian agent, who gave the alarm to the Benemérita two weeks ago, after learning of suspicions of touching the teacher.

«In this case, a figure such as the guardian agent that we have in the Totana City Council has been very important, that is, a relationship that a member of the Local Police has with the local youth, without necessarily being assigned to educational centers, “explained the totanero councilor at a press conference. “The same girls who spoke with the teacher took advantage of a chat with the agent to tell him what was happening,” adds one of the young women.

With the evidence in hand, the investigators of the Judicial Police took a statement from the students of the center throughout the past week, increasing, apparently, the number of adolescents who reported having suffered these alleged touching. Finally, the teacher was arrested on Monday afternoon for alleged crimes of sexual assault.

Distance 300 meters



The head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of Totana yesterday ordered the provisional release of the Physical Education teacher accused of the alleged crimes of sexual assault -and not of sexual abuse, for the sake of the new ‘law of only if it is Yeah’-. After hearing her statement, she forced him to appear in court every 15 days.

The magistrate also prohibits her from approaching less than 300 meters from the minors in any place where they are, as well as from communicating with them while the open case is being processed.