Freedom Wars Remastered It came as quite a surprise, with its announcement coming so suddenly this week: not only because a relaunch of the game in question was not expected, but also because it is evidently moved from Sony to Bandai Namco in terms of publishing, with director Takashi Tsukamoto explaining some background on the issue and a possible sequel.

Interviewed by IGN, Tsukamoto explained that, in these ten years after the original’s releasewhich arrived in 2014 on PlayStation Vita exclusively, as a first party published directly by Sony PlayStation, the developers continued to push forward the idea of ​​a return of the game, but there was no way to agree to reconstitute a team with Dimps to complete the project.

The idea was also to develop a sequel, or at least have the opportunity to continue the franchise, but apparently it was complicated to be able to reconstitute the team and get them to work on the game in question.