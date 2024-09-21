Freedom Wars Remastered It came as quite a surprise, with its announcement coming so suddenly this week: not only because a relaunch of the game in question was not expected, but also because it is evidently moved from Sony to Bandai Namco in terms of publishing, with director Takashi Tsukamoto explaining some background on the issue and a possible sequel.
Interviewed by IGN, Tsukamoto explained that, in these ten years after the original’s releasewhich arrived in 2014 on PlayStation Vita exclusively, as a first party published directly by Sony PlayStation, the developers continued to push forward the idea of a return of the game, but there was no way to agree to reconstitute a team with Dimps to complete the project.
The idea was also to develop a sequel, or at least have the opportunity to continue the franchise, but apparently it was complicated to be able to reconstitute the team and get them to work on the game in question.
A sequel is possible, but it depends on the remaster
A few years ago, Dimps managed to reach an agreement with Sony for recover the rights on the game, and so they were able to reach an agreement with Bandai Namco to relaunch the title.
Thus, Freedom Wars Remastered was born, and it might not be the only new thing coming.
According to Tsukamoto, based on the results of this remaster it will also be possible to evaluate the possibility of developing a real sequel: “It’s difficult to say now with certainty whether it’s something really feasible, but the team has a lot of ideas they would like to implement for a possible new game,” the director said.
Freedom Wars Remastered was announced in recent days with a release date set for January 10, 2025, it will be released on PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch as an updated and improved version of the original Japanese action RPG set in the futuristic world.
