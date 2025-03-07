03/07/2025



The prisoner of ETA Balbino Saenz de Olarra has been released By order of the National Court after the application of the modification of Law 7/2014 which cancels the double computation of penalties. Thus, as announced by the support network to ETA prisoners (SARE), its release has been determined by the entire condemnation of condemnation, being the first case since in November of last year the reform would enter into force. He was sentenced to 108 years in prison for the attempted murder of former ministers José Barrionuevo and Matilde Fernández, and for the failed attack against two police vans.

For Sare, the release of the Donostiarra prisoner implies «a reason for joy, but also of concern». “We cannot ignore that this modification of the law occurred in October 2024 and since then there are 52 prisoners pending the law,” they say. In his opinion, this “intentional slowness” by the National Court in the application of this law supposes “A violation of rights” by “forcing an important number” of ETA inmates to fulfill “more time for deprivation of liberty than the penalty imposed by the courts.”

The reform entered into force in November last year after an important controversy for how the government ‘cast’ the modification, fulfilling a historical demand of EH Bildu and the surroundings of the terrorist band. The change went unnoticed even for the opposition. Once the bill went through Congressdestined (in principle) to adapt Spain to European regulations in matters such as the exchange of information on criminal records, arrived at the Justice Commission. It was there when two amendments were approved, proposed to add, to modify article 14.1 of Law 7/2014 and suppress the additional provision collected by said text.

The first set that, as a general rule, the convictions served in other countries would be taken into account before a new one in Spain, thus giving the same legal effects. The provision established the non -application of that principle for sentences prior to 2010. In this way, by eliminating the ceilings, to effective compliance limits The years are subtracted abroad. In the case of Saenz de Olarra, as of most ETA prisoners, in France.









Only when arriving at the Senate, the modification was uncovered and the PP introduced a veto (after voting in favor, like Vox, in the Justice Commission) that the president of the Congress, Francina Armengol, overlooked Giving green light to its publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE). This occurred in November and five months later the effects of change are glimpsed.

Etarra, now freely for compliance, was sentenced by the National Court to 108 years in prison. Belonged to the ‘Madrid command’ and among the charges behind them are those of Conspiracy for terrorist homicide, Terrorist Homicide in Tentative Degreedeposit of weapons and ammunition, deposit of explosives, theft and documentary falsehood.