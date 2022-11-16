Home page politics

Of: Stephanie Munk

Split

Free expression of opinion on the Ukraine war is dangerous in Russia – there are severe penalties. A poll now gives a rare glimpse into Russians’ minds.

According to the organization, Russia has been in power since the Ukraine war “Reporters Without Borders” De facto no more freedom of the press: President Vladimir Putin had critical media banned, and censorship on the Internet is massive. The US-financed broadcaster “Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty” strives for independent reporting despite government restrictions. The transmitter now has quite ordinary Interviewed people on the streets of Moscow – with interesting results.

A reporter asked passers-by on a busy street: “Is Russia’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine doing anything good for the Ukrainians?” The answers varied – but some Muscovites were surprisingly critical of Putin.

What do Russians think about the Ukraine war? Many have adopted state propaganda

During the survey, some passers-by repeated what Russian propaganda stations serve them every day: one man says the mission is about “liberation from what has been going on there in recent years”. Two young men also declare that the operation will bring “freedom” to the Ukrainians. “I’m going there in three days, too,” says a young Muscovite with a confident smile. “Once we free them, they will all have freedom and security.”

But other passers-by think differently – and express this openly. This is a risky undertaking in a country where it is forbidden to refer to the operation in Ukraine as “war” and to express criticism of the Russian army. A courageous woman still dares: The mission in Ukraine brings “destruction and murder,” she says to the reporter. “Russians are killing Russians there. Just to make sure the Americans don’t get anything there.”

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

Muscovites criticize poll – “Impossible to defy Putin”

An older man also says that the operation is “not good”. After all, if someone were to bomb their homeland, they wouldn’t see anything positive about it either. But that’s exactly what Putin wants, the Moscow native said resignedly: “It’s impossible to oppose Putin.” Two others go even further and use the forbidden word “war” in their mouths: “A war causes nothing but Misery,” explains a Muscovite with a gray flat cap.

Another young Russian struggles: “It’s dangerous to answer that question,” he tells the reporter. It’s hard to be honest. “Smart people can read between the lines” is all he wants to say about Ukraine.

Russians get news almost exclusively through state TV

Since the Ukraine war, Russians have received their information almost exclusively from state-controlled television stations. Social networks are largely blocked. Reporters Without Borders ranked Russia a miserable 155th out of 180 for press freedom.

The repression is also severe for ordinary citizens: the Russian police are said to even check private mobile phones on the streets to see if anyone is critical of the war. Telephone calls and communications can be checked on the computer without a search warrant.

Repression in Russia: Critical journalist has meanwhile fled abroad

It also took a Russian reporter great courage in mid-March to hold up a sign on live TV that read “Stop the war” and “Don’t believe the propaganda. Here you will be lied to”. The journalist has since fled Russia with her daughter.

The participants of the G20 summit in Bali on Wednesday (November 16) made a clear call to Russia to end the war. Russia’s shelling of Ukrainian cities is “barbaric,” US President Joe Biden has said Putin can and must end the war. (smu)