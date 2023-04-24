Freedom of the press | Russia claims that the US denied visas to Russian journalists – Lavrov roared

Lavrov said Russia would take countermeasures.

Russia said on Sunday that the US had denied visas to Russian journalists who wanted to cover the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov trip to New York, news agency AP tells. Lavrov said Russia would take countermeasures.

The US State Department has not commented on the matter so far. Lavrov traveled to New York in honor of Russia’s presidency of the UN Security Council.

“The country that calls itself the strongest, smartest, free and just has done something stupid by showing that its sworn assurances about protecting freedom of speech and access to information are worthless,” Lavrov teased before leaving Moscow on Sunday.

“You can be sure that we will not forget and we will not forgive.”

The spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also commented on the matter Maria Zakharovawho characterized the case as “an obvious manipulation of freedom of speech and a violation of press freedom”.

According to AP, the dispute stems from tensions between Russia and the United States, which came to a head last month after Russia arrested a Wall Street Journal reporter by Evan Gershkovich accused of espionage. The United States has rejected the arrest and considers it “made on false grounds”.

Many Western journalists reporting from Moscow left the country after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia currently requires foreign journalists to renew their visa and accreditation every three months. Before the war, the procedures had to be done once a year.