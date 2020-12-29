Freedom of the press Report: 50 journalists were killed this year for their work

Of the journalists, 42 were killed. Eight died in the course of their work without being subjected to violence precisely because of their profession.

At least 50 journalists were killed this year in or because of their work, Reporters Without Borders (Reporters Sans Frontieres, RSF) in the annual report is told. Of these, 42 were killed and eight died without being subjected to violence precisely because of their profession.

It is noteworthy that the majority of deaths occurred in states where there is no ongoing war or other wider armed conflict. Indeed, according to RSF, intentional killings of journalists have increased since last year, when 63 percent of victims were deliberately selected as targets. This year, the figure was 84 percent.

In In 2020, the most dangerous countries for suppliers were Mexico, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. Eight of them died in Mexico, six in Iraq, five in Afghanistan and four in India and Pakistan.

In Mexico, the revelations between journalists, those in power and criminal groups, especially in connection with drug crime, are rubbing. Journalists cracking links with politicians and drug smugglers are brutally murdered: For example, in September, a journalist for El Mundo was found neck severed. In April, another reporter was cut up. No one has been convicted of either case so far, RSF says.

Also many other murdered journalists worked on crime-related story projects. They were interested in, among other things, corruption and misuse of funds, organized crime, and possible environmental crimes such as illegal mining.

Some of those who died in the line of duty were currently reporting outbreaks in Iraq, Nigeria and Colombia.